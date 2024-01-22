Left Menu

Ram temple consecration a moment of civilization resurgence: Goa CM Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-01-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:43 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple is a moment of civilizational resurgence and renaissance in the country.

The new idol was consecrated at the Ram temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place – a seminal occasion in India's political and religious history.

Sawant in a post on X said the 'pran pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla it is a joyous and proud moment. ''It is moment of civilizational resurgence, civilizational renaissance in the country. It is a moment of fulfillment of promise, pledge to Mandir Vahin Banaenge!'' he said. ''On this occasion I remember and pay tributes to all the Karsevaks, and all those who contributed to make the dream come true. I extend my best wishes. Jai Shri Ram! #RamLallaVirajman #RamMandirPranPratistha,'' the CM said.

In the morning, Sawant visited the Shree Rudreshwar Temple at Harvalem in North Goa district where he and his wife offered prayers.

A group of people from Sankhalim, the assembly constituency represented by Sawant, also accompanied the CM during the prayers.

The chief minister also visited the Shri Dev Chandreshwar Temple at Kothambi, his ancestral village in Bicholim taluka of North Goa.

As part of the Ram temple consecration celebrations, the CM on Saturday visited Sanvordem village in South Goa where the Bajrang Dal is creating a large portrait of Lord Ram from 50,000 dice.

Sawant also visited 'The Great Wall of Shree Ram', painted with portraits of Lord Ram, in Sanvordem village.

The chief minister on Saturday said the state government will give preference to karsevakas to visit Ayodhya in near future.

