Left Menu

Israel's Ambassador, UNGA President extend greetings on Ram Temple consecration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:51 IST
Israel's Ambassador, UNGA President extend greetings on Ram Temple consecration
  • Country:
  • India

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Monday said the 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was a historic moment for devotees across the world.

In a post on X, Gilon said he looked forward to visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya soon.

''Surely, it will be more grand and beautiful than this model I have,'' the Israeli ambassador said, sharing a photograph of his with a model of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Several Israeli diplomats in India extended their greetings on the occasion of consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said he was delighted to arrive in India when the country was celebrating its ''second Diwali.'' ''Namaste, Bharat. Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali'. Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability,'' the Francis said.

South Korea's embassy said the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was of special significance to the country.

''The place holds a great symbolic importance for Korea-India relations based on the matrimonial link between Queen Sriratna (Heo Hwang-ok) from Ayodhya and King Kim Suro from Gaya (Korea) in 48 A.D.,'' the embassy said.

''We hope this family-like and spiritual bonds between our two nations will continue to strengthen and deepen, inspired by the idealism personified in Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam,'' the embassy said on X, formerly Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024