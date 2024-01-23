Lives on due to his unyielding dedication to his ideals: PM on Bal Thackeray birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, saying he was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled.

Thackeray, one of the early pioneers of hardline Hindutva politics, enjoyed a large following. He was born on this day in 1926 and passed away on November 17, 2012.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled.'' ''In the hearts of countless people, he lives on due to his leadership, unyielding dedication to his ideals and commitment to speaking up for the poor and downtrodden,'' the prime minister said.

The Shiv Sena has now split into two factions with the one commanding the support of a majority of its lawmakers siding with the BJP, while another headed by Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray aligning with the Opposition in the state.

