"Ram is not coming! Elections are approaching!" Tej Pratap Yadav's dig at BJP

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that Lord Ram is not coming, but elections are approaching. "Ram is not coming! Elections are approaching! Shri Ram is already present in our mind, heart and every particle of our being," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Yadav pointed out that Lord Shri Ram is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu "Kalki Avatar" is yet to arrive after the end of "Kaliyuga" (age of the demon). "According to the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma, Lord Shri Ram is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu "Kalki Avatar" is yet to come to restore the religion after the end of Kaliyuga. Glory to Siyavar Ramchandra," Yadav added.

Earlier Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of politicising the Pran Pratishtha ceremony "We are devotees of Rama as Mahatma Gandhi said. Mahatma Gandhi chanted as Raghupati Raghava Rajaram and even when he died he gave life as Hey Ram. BJP is doing politics in the name of Ram. Congress worships Rama from Ramayana as told by Mahatma Gandhi" Siddaramiah said in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Encouraging every follower of Lord Ram to reflect on the path ahead after the realization of the grand Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narednra Modi expressed a heartfelt belief that the current era marks a turning point, and the present generation has been chosen as architects of this critical journey.

"Today, I feel with a pure heart that the cycle of time is changing. It is a happy coincidence that our generation has been chosen as the architect of this critical path," PM Modi said in his address after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday. PM Modi underlined the importance of the current epoch and reiterated his line 'Yahi Samay Hai Sahi Samay Hai' (This is the time, the right time).

"We have to lay the foundation of India for the next one thousand years. Moving ahead from the temple, now all of us countrymen take an oath to build a strong, capable, grand and divine India from this very moment", the Prime Minister exhorted the countrymen. For this, he said, it is important that Ram's ideal should be there in the conscience of the nation. The Prime Minister asked the countrymen to expand their consciousness from Dev to Desh, Ram to Rashtra. (ANI)

