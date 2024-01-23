Left Menu

Cong yatra stopped from entering Guwahati city

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:27 IST
Cong yatra stopped from entering Guwahati city
Representative Image

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering the city on Tuesday, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

The police had to use force to stop the Congress supporters from moving forward.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that the Yatra would not be allowed to enter the city in order to avoid traffic jams.

Large crowds had gathered at the Guwahati Chowk in Khanapara and welcomed Gandhi with slogans and drum beats.

''We have won as we have broken the barricades,'' AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh said.

The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, returned to Assam for its last leg and will travel through the outskirts of the state's largest city Guwahati. The Yatra would be in Assam till Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

