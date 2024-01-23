Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister asks state police to file complaint against Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, CM Himanta termed the whole incident as "Naxalite tactics."

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:20 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday instructed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "provoking crowd." The Congress leader is leading the party's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.Earlier in the day, Congress workers who were stopped from entering Guwahati city clashed with Assam police.

In a post on social media platform X, chief minster Sarma said "Naxalite tactics" were alien to the Assam's culture. "These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such "Naxalite tactics" are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," Sarma said on X.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier today claimed that he was not allowed to interact with students of the state. Heavy security was deployed at Khanapara Area, the entry point of Guwahati for the Yatra earlier this morning. A large number of police were present at the scene to stop the yatra from entering Guwahati.

Rahul Gandhi was seen addressing party workers standing on top of a bus. Assam Congress took to social media platform X to state "CM @himantabiswa has been using every ploy to derail the #BharatJodoNyayYatra right from day 1, whether by using his goons, @assampolice or administration. Tearing off posters, banners, hoardings & finally barricading the Yatra down at Batadraba. While a roadshow was allowed when @JPNadda Ji visited Guwahati, today the yatra was not allowed through the city citing security reasons. APCC president @BhupenKBorah led the protest against police oppression. Our fight for justice will continue..." Rahul Gandhi earlier said that efforts are being made to enslave students of North East and India, adding "There is no need for any student to be afraid."

He also alleged that the Home Minister of the country had given instructions to prevent him from meeting students of Assam. "We are being stopped everywhere. The Home Minister of the country picked up the phone and called CM Himanta and said that Rahul Gandhi should not meet the students of Assam. That's not important whether Rahul Gandhi comes here or not. What's important is that the students must be allowed to listen to whomever they want to. But it is not happening in any schools and colleges in Assam. You are being told that you cannot speak your language. You are being told that you cannot have your history," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

