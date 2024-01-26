Son meeting history-sheeter wrong, should not have happened: Ajit Pawar

Left Menu

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said his son meeting a history-sheeter, photographs of which went viral on social media, was wrong and should have been avoided.He said he would gather all details of the meeting between Parth Pawar and gangster Gajanan Marne, though he added that party workers may have take his son there.After the incident I categorically told police such elements should not come near him.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said his son meeting a history-sheeter, photographs of which went viral on social media, was wrong and should have been avoided.

He said he would gather all details of the meeting between Parth Pawar and gangster Gajanan Marne, though he added that party workers may have take his son there.

''After the incident I categorically told police such elements should not come near him. It can happen to any political leader,'' the senior Nationalist Congress Party leader claimed.

''What happened was wrong. I am gathering all the details. It seems party workers took Parth there. It should not have happened. I will speak to him,'' the Baramati MLA added.

Pawar said a history-sheeter was once inducted into the party but was removed immediately after his past came to light.

Photographs of the meeting between Parth Pawar and Marne along with several NCP workers was widely circulated on social media.

Queried about MLA Rohit Pawar of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, the deputy chief minister it was the job of probe agencies to summon people for inquiry and it was the duty of people to answer truthfully.

''I was also questioned by ACB for five hours but did not do propaganda by gathering a crowd,'' he said.

Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of party supremo Sharad Pawar, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning in connection with a probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam and left after more than 11 hours.

Hundreds of NCP workers had gathered at the party office in South Mumbai and raised slogans in support of Rohit Pawar and staged a protest against the ED.

