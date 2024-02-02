Indonesia president says cabinet working normally, amid reports of discontent
02-02-2024
Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Friday his cabinet was working normally, amid reports of discontent within it.
He said in a statement it was normal to have differences of opinion in a cabinet.
