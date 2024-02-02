Left Menu

I-T, CBI & ED are functioning as BJP "affiliates", alleges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-02-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 13:26 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged on Friday the Income Tax (I-T) department, CBI and ED are functioning as BJP's ''affiliates'' and no longer autonomous agencies, as he hit out at the party-led NDA government.

The senior Congress leader's charge comes following the arrest of the JMM executive president Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud after he resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister.

''Enforcement Directorate raids on opposition leaders in the last ten years is proof that CBI, I-T, ED are no longer autonomous agencies, but are functioning as @BJP4India party affiliates,'' Siddaramaiah said on 'X'.

It is imperative that opposition parties not only have to fight against the BJP in the elections, but also against the I-T, CBI and ED, he said.

''Under the BJP rule, the country's Constitution and democracy are on the way to destruction,'' the Chief Minister alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

