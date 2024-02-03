Left Menu

Senegalese Democratic Party requests postponement of presidential election

The Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS) on Friday said it had officially requested a postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election, citing incidents it alleged had compromised the transparency and integrity of the vote. PDS is the former ruling party of Abdoulaye Wade. Their candidate, Wade's son Karim, was disqualified from the race to succeed President Macky Sall over his supposed dual nationality. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Diane Craft)

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 03:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 03:57 IST
Senegalese Democratic Party requests postponement of presidential election

The Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS) on Friday said it had officially requested a postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election, citing incidents it alleged had compromised the transparency and integrity of the vote.

PDS is the former ruling party of Abdoulaye Wade. Their candidate, Wade's son Karim, was disqualified from the race

to succeed President Macky Sall over his supposed dual nationality. In a statement, PDS listed concerns with the constitutional court's decision-making, the elimination of candidates and other issues that it said had derailed the race.

The push for a postponement "is part of our desire to preserve the integrity and transparency of the process," it said. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024