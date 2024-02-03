Justice P S Dinesh Kumar takes oath as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

Justice Pratinidhi Srinivasacharya Dinesh Kumar on Saturday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to him.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil were among those who were present.

Justice Kumar was born on February 25, 1962. He is an alumnus of National College and BMS College in Bengaluru.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on January 2, 2015 and permanent judge on December 30, 2016.

Justice Kumar's legal practice began in the High Court of Karnataka in 1990 in the chambers of Justice Shivaraj V Patil.

Justice Kumar was appointed as an Additional central government standing counsel in 1998 and as senior standing counsel in 2003.

He had also served as a senior panel counsel for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), senior standing counsel for BSNL, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Counsel for Technical Education (AICTE), National Counsel for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Justice Kumar had worked as a mediator and a trainer in mediation and appeared in several important cases in different High Courts and Supreme Court in matters concerning appointment of Director, CBI, dis-investment of ITDC Hotels, defamation case against the Union Finance Minister, corruption cases against former union minister and former chief minister.

