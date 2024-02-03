Left Menu

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar takes oath as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 13:15 IST
Justice P S Dinesh Kumar takes oath as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Pratinidhi Srinivasacharya Dinesh Kumar on Saturday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to him.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil were among those who were present.

Justice Kumar was born on February 25, 1962. He is an alumnus of National College and BMS College in Bengaluru.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on January 2, 2015 and permanent judge on December 30, 2016.

Justice Kumar's legal practice began in the High Court of Karnataka in 1990 in the chambers of Justice Shivaraj V Patil.

Justice Kumar was appointed as an Additional central government standing counsel in 1998 and as senior standing counsel in 2003.

He had also served as a senior panel counsel for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), senior standing counsel for BSNL, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Counsel for Technical Education (AICTE), National Counsel for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Justice Kumar had worked as a mediator and a trainer in mediation and appeared in several important cases in different High Courts and Supreme Court in matters concerning appointment of Director, CBI, dis-investment of ITDC Hotels, defamation case against the Union Finance Minister, corruption cases against former union minister and former chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024