Sukhu congratulates Vice Admiral Pathania on becoming Chief Hydrographer

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:16 IST
Sukhu congratulates Vice Admiral Pathania on becoming Chief Hydrographer
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday congratulated Vice Admiral Lochan Singh Pathania, a native of Shahpur area of the state's Kangra district, on assuming the charge of Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India.

In the past, Pathania has commanded INS Darshak and Sandhayak. During his more than three-decade career, he carried out hydrographic surveys across the entire stretch of the country, a statement issued here said.

The Chief Minister said that the state is proud of his achievement, which would inspire the young generation to join the Indian Armed Forces.

He said that Pathania was an expert on International maritime laws pertaining to maritime boundary delimitation and has immensely contributed in addressing issues pertaining to maritime boundaries and settlement of extended continental shelf beyond exclusive economic zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

