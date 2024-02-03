Bihar BJP leaders express gratitude to PM Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna on LK Advani

There is a wave of happiness among the Bihar BJP leaders over the announcement of conferring the country's highest honour, Bharat Ratna on senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, who is the source of inspiration for all BJP workers. "The Bihar BJP leaders congratulated and wished Advani on this occasion. Along with this, the Bihar BJP leaders also expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring 'Bharat Ratna' on senior BJP leader LK Advani and thanked him," as per a release.

Legislative Council member Anil Sharma said, "Today a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has been built in Ayodhya. People are excited all over the country due to the construction of the Ram temple." Anil Sharma added that former Deputy Prime Minister Advani ji played an important role in the Ram movement. He also took out a padayatra in the country for this.

State Vice President Sanjay Khandeliya also expressed his happiness and said that "conferring Bharat Ratna on former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani is a matter of pride for the country. This has also made the Bharatiya Janata Party very proud. Advani ji has made a significant contribution to strengthening the BJP. As the Deputy Prime Minister, Advani Ji also worked to strengthen the country with his work." State Vice President Santosh Pathak said that "the announcement of conferring the country's highest honour, 'Bharat Ratna' on former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, has made every BJP leader and worker very happy and this is a matter of pride for us. A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's central government announced to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on Karpoori Thakur, the pioneer of social justice and the people's leader, and had honoured the backward, extremely backward society."

"On the other hand, State Minister Shivesh Ram also expressed his joy over conferring 'Bharat Ratna' on former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and said that this is a moment of pride for the BJP as well as the entire country," as per the release. Bihar BJP's State Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, Rajesh Verma, Lalan Mandal and Jagannath Thakur, State Minister Ratnesh Kushwaha and Trivikram Singh, Headquarters Incharge Arvind Sharma, former MLA Manoj Sharma and Media Incharge Danish Iqbal have also expressed their happiness.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove in his life to the best of his abilities. In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility.

LK Advani said he has been inspired by the motto 'idam-na-mama" and expressed his gratitude to BJP workers, RSS swayamsevaks and those with whom he worked in his long journey in public life. "With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement. (ANI)

