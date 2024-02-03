Left Menu

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill appointed Northern Ireland First Minister

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 03-02-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 20:05 IST
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill appointed Northern Ireland First Minister
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill was formally appointed Northern Ireland First Minister by the regional parliament on Saturday, the first time an Irish nationalist has taken on the role.

Her appointment, confirmed by the speaker, comes after the rival Democratic Unionist Party ended a two-year boycott of the region's power-sharing government after this week striking a deal with the UK government to ease trade frictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024