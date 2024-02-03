Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill appointed Northern Ireland First Minister
Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 03-02-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 20:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill was formally appointed Northern Ireland First Minister by the regional parliament on Saturday, the first time an Irish nationalist has taken on the role.
Her appointment, confirmed by the speaker, comes after the rival Democratic Unionist Party ended a two-year boycott of the region's power-sharing government after this week striking a deal with the UK government to ease trade frictions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Irish
- Unionist Party
- Democratic
- Northern Ireland
- Michelle O'Neill
- Sinn Fein's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Democratic Republic of Congo President
Taiwan showed its democratic resilience despite China's attempts to intervene in polls: Taiwanese Foreign Minister
Lai Ching-te receives delegation from Lithuanian Parliament; hopes to build resilient democratic partnership
Democratic negotiator on security funding bill says hopeful talks can wrap in two days
Shameless capture of democratic system: Cong on Chandigarh mayoral polls