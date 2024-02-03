Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill appointed Northern Ireland First Minister

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill was formally appointed Northern Ireland First Minister by the regional parliament on Saturday, the first time an Irish nationalist has taken on the role.

Her appointment, confirmed by the speaker, comes after the rival Democratic Unionist Party ended a two-year boycott of the region's power-sharing government after this week striking a deal with the UK government to ease trade frictions.

