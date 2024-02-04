Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Shinde writes to Kovind in support of simultaneous polls

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has supported the concept of simultaneous polls, saying frequent elections are not good for the economy and hamper growth.In a letter to chairman of the high-level committee on one nation one election Ram Nath Kovind, Shinde said simultaneous polls are one of the most critical reforms proposed by the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.We strongly believe that one nation, one election will lead to focused and smooth governance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 11:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)
In a letter to chairman of the high-level committee on 'one nation one election' Ram Nath Kovind, Shinde said simultaneous polls are one of the ''most critical reforms'' proposed by the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''We strongly believe that 'one nation, one election' will lead to focused and smooth governance. With elections going on in some part or other of the country it becomes very difficult to concentrate on governance as the entire attention is focused in winning these elections,'' he wrote.

In his January 24 letter, he said ''everyone from the PM to ministers to CMs to MPs, MLAs and all leaders get involved with these elections. This causes virtual paralysis of administration at various levels''.

He noted that assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram were held ''just four months before the general elections to the Lok Sabha''. Polls to elect new assemblies in Maharashtra, Haryana and some other states will be held within six months of the Lok Sabha polls. ''Huge amounts will be spent on these elections in such a short span of time. We feel that simultaneously elections would drastically reduce election expense not only for the ECI or the government but also of Political parties,'' he opined.

Responding to a Lok Sabha question last week, the government had said that 35 responses have so far been received from political parties by the committee on 'one nation, one election'.

Set up in September last, the committee is mandated to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

