Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' reaches Dhanbad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is currently in its Jharkhand leg, reached Dhanbad on Sunday. "The youth of Jharkhand, fed up with unemployment, are saying that jobs are being eliminated from every sector. People have become dependent on food. Modi government completely became Adani's government. The only option for the country is Rahul Gandhi," the official handle of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra posted on X ahead of Rahul's visit to the state earlier.

Accusing the BJP of spreading hatred and inciting violence, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, said the grand old party and its allies will open 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' (shops dealing in love) across the country. The Wayanad MP, after resuming the ongoing Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from Sarkanda Chowk here, said the Congress's fight was against the hatred in the hearts of the 'BJP people'.

"The BJP is spreading hate. We undertook a 4000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hatred and violence, coining the slogan 'Nafrat Ke Bazaar Me Mohabbat Ki Dukkan'. No matter how much hatred they (BJP) spread or the violence they orchestrate, the Congress and its allies will open 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' all over the country. Our fight is against the hatred in the hearts of the BJP people," Rahul said while addressing a gathering here. The Congress leader claimed further that injustice is being meted out to the poor, youth, women, and farmers across the country.

"Our objective is not only to fight their hatred but also to unite people across communities. We have arrived in Jharkhand to spread the message and love and oneness. Grave injustice is being meted out to the poor, youth, women and farmers across the country," the Congress MP said. He alleged further that the policies of the BJP government at the Centre were against the interests and welfare of tribals.

"If the name 'Adan' (billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani) comes up in a discourse, people understand where the conversation is going. He has been flourishing with the blessings of Narendra Modi. We brought a land Bill during our term at the Centre. However, it was withdrawn after Modi-ji became Prime Minister. It's injustice for everyone and justice for Adani," the Congress MP said, in a no-holds-barred rant against the BJP. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days. A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format. (ANI)

