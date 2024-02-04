Left Menu

"We will win Jharkhand floor test": Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

After Champai Soren took the oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he was confident that the INDIA bloc parties would win the floor test in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 17:50 IST
"We will win Jharkhand floor test": Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Champai Soren took the oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he was confident that the INDIA bloc parties would win the floor test in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. "We have a majority in the 81-seat Assembly...Even Hemant Soren has been permitted by the special court (to cast his vote). This is a conspiracy by the ED. We will win the floor test. It has been clear from the start that the Modi government has been misusing the ED, CBI and Income Tax departments against the INDIA members. They are no longer independent institutions," Ramesh said.

The Jharkhand High Court, earlier, scheduled the hearing on the petition filed by former chief minister Hemant Soren on February 5. Soren moved the high court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged land scam case.

Earlier, Soren was sent to five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate by the high court on Friday in the alleged land scam case. The JMM chief was arrested by the ED after several summons and hours of questioning on Wednesday night.

Amid the political upheaval in Jharkhand, Champai Soren took oath as chief minister on Friday at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. Earlier, the former CM moved the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the apex court refused to entertain his plea and asked him to approach the high court concerned with his petition.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024