Jharkhand: Thousands take part in rally against BJP's 'attempts to create rift among tribals'

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 19:09 IST
Thousands of people on Sunday participated in a massive rally in Ranchi, protesting BJP's alleged attempts to ''create a rift among tribals''.

The Adivasi Ekta Maharally was organised in Morabadi Ground in Ranchi as a counter to 'delisting rally' of Janjati Suraksha Manch (JSM), an affiliate of RSS-backed Vanvasi Kalya Kendra, held in the same venue in December last year.

Members of various tribal organisations from several districts took part in the rally. They also demanded Sarna religious code.

Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey, who was the chief convener of the event, alleged that BJP and RSS-affiliated organisations have put all their efforts into creating a rift among tribals in the name of ''delisting''.

''They do not know that tribals are united and differences cannot be created among them,'' he said.

Former minister Geetashree Oraon alleged that tribals are being ignored by the Centre.

''Tribals have been demanding a separate Sarna religious code but the Centre is silent over the issue,'' she said.

The leaders also slammed the Union government over the ED's arrest of JMM leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren.

The JSM had on December 24 organised a 'delisting rally', demanding that tribals who have converted to Christianity and Islam be 'delisted' from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

