More steps to US response to Jordan deaths, says White House's Sullivan
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday there would be more steps in the U.S. response to the deaths of three U.S. troops in Jordan a week ago but he would not describe U.S. strikes as an open-ended military campaign.
"What happened on Friday was the beginning, not the end, of our response, and there will be more steps - some seen, some perhaps unseen," Sullivan told CBS' "Face the Nation" program. "I would not describe it as some open-ended military campaign."
