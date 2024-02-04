Left Menu

More steps to US response to Jordan deaths, says White House's Sullivan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 19:35 IST
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday there would be more steps in the U.S. response to the deaths of three U.S. troops in Jordan a week ago but he would not describe U.S. strikes as an open-ended military campaign.

"What happened on Friday was the beginning, not the end, of our response, and there will be more steps - some seen, some perhaps unseen," Sullivan told CBS' "Face the Nation" program. "I would not describe it as some open-ended military campaign."

