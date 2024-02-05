Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:37 IST
PM, Union Ministers greet Sikkim CM Tamang on his birthday
Prem Singh Tamang Image Credit: Wikimedia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers on Monday greeted Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on his birthday.

Tamang turned 56 on Monday.

''Birthday greetings to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay Ji. May he be blessed with a long life and good health'', the prime minister said in a message on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the Sikkim chief minister on the occasion and prayed for good health and energy to Tamang to keep serving the people of Sikkim.

''Wam birthday greetings to Sikkim Chief Minister Shri @PSTamangGolay Ji. May the Almighty continue to bless you with good health and the energy to keep serving the people,'' he said on X.

Several other union ministers, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and CMs of other states extended birthday greetings to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supremo on his birthday.

The Sikkim chief minister thanked the prime minister and all other dignitaries for their kind wishes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

