Jharkhand shattered arrogance of 'dictator': Cong after govt wins trust vote

Soon after the JMM-Congress coalition government of Champai Soren won the trust vote, the Congress on Monday said Jharkhand has shattered the arrogance of the ''dictator''.

''Jharkhand shattered the arrogance of the dictator. India won, the people won. The INDIA coalition government passed the trust vote in the Assembly today. Many congratulations to all of you. Jai Johar,'' the Congress said in a post in Hindi on X soon after the trust vote.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said, ''We have won the confidence vote very convincingly. The operation lotus of the BJP has been unsuccessful.'' He said first, they arrested Hemant Soren and got him to resign. Then, they delayed the swearing-in of Champai Soren, he alleged.

''This government will survive the remaining term of one year and we will go to the people of Jharkhand for a renewed mandate based on the work that we have done,'' Ramesh said on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand winning the trust vote.

Ramesh also alleged that the governors are ''biased'' in their role, be it Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar and said they do what the home ministry tells them. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also said the INDIA bloc’s victory in the trust vote in the Jharkhand Assembly proves the power of the people.

''We are the popularly elected government and the ED cannot overturn the people’s voice. The Centre’s fascist attempts at destroying democracy using their agencies like the ED will be resisted with full force.

''They attacked a government of the adivasis, backwards and poor people of Jharkhand, and they will face their wrath in the Lok Sabha elections,'' Venugopal said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi met Kalpana Soren, the wife of former chief minister Hemant Soren, in Ranchi. Jharkhand’s JMM-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence in the Assembly on Monday.

While 47 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion, 29 legislators opposed it in the 81-member Assembly. Independent legislator Saryu Roy abstained from voting. Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the Assembly during the voting. The ruling alliance comprises the JMM, Congress and the RJD while it is supported from outside by the lone CPIML(L) legislator.

The BJP-led opposition has 26 legislators of the saffron party and three of the AJSU party.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in an alleged money-laundering case.

