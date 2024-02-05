Left Menu

Kremlin gives nothing away about why Tucker Carlson might be in Russia

The Kremlin on Monday declined to say whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin would grant an interview to U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson - or whether he was in Moscow. "We can hardly be expected to provide information on the movement of foreign journalists," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about speculation that Carlson was in Russia to interview Putin.

Reuters | Kremlin | Updated: 05-02-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 15:28 IST
Kremlin gives nothing away about why Tucker Carlson might be in Russia
Tucker Carlson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

"We can hardly be expected to provide information on the movement of foreign journalists," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about speculation that Carlson was in Russia to interview Putin.

"We can hardly be expected to provide information on the movement of foreign journalists," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about speculation that Carlson was in Russia to interview Putin. "Many foreign journalists come to Russia every day, many continue to work here, and we welcome this," Peskov said. "We have nothing to announce in terms of the president's interviews to foreign media."

Carlson is a former Fox News host who launched a new subscription-based streaming video service in December to capitalize on his popularity among conservative voters. An interview he posted on X with Donald Trump last August has drawn more than 267 million views, according to the social media platform. The Mash Telegram channel on Saturday published a picture of Carlson and said he had arrived in Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

