UN chief appoints independent review group to assess UNRWA
Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 21:12 IST
An independent review group led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will assess the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday after Israel accused some UNRWA staff of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants.
