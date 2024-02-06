Left Menu

Biden administration's thoughts with King Charles, family after cancer diagnosis -State Dept

The Biden administration's thoughts are with Britain's King Charles and his family, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday after Buckingham Palace announced he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. "Our thoughts are with the king ... and his family. That's incredibly sad news," Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 00:13 IST
Biden administration's thoughts with King Charles, family after cancer diagnosis -State Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration's thoughts are with Britain's King Charles and his family, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday after Buckingham Palace announced he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

"Our thoughts are with the king ... and his family. That's incredibly sad news," Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024