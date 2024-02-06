Biden administration's thoughts with King Charles, family after cancer diagnosis -State Dept
The Biden administration's thoughts are with Britain's King Charles and his family, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday after Buckingham Palace announced he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. "Our thoughts are with the king ... and his family. That's incredibly sad news," Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 00:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration's thoughts are with Britain's King Charles and his family, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday after Buckingham Palace announced he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.
"Our thoughts are with the king ... and his family. That's incredibly sad news," Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. State Department
- Charles
- Biden
- Vedant Patel
- Patel
- Buckingham Palace
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden, Harris target Republican curbs on abortion rights on Roe anniversary
Biden admin officials applaud outgoing Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu for his leadership in India-US relationship
Biden, Harris target Trump, Republicans on abortion rights
Biden, UK PM Sunak spoke about Middle East, Ukraine on Monday
Fake 'Biden' robocall tells New Hampshire Democrats to stay home