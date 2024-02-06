Biden administration's thoughts with King Charles, family after cancer diagnosis -State Dept

The Biden administration's thoughts are with Britain's King Charles and his family, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday after Buckingham Palace announced he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

"Our thoughts are with the king ... and his family. That's incredibly sad news," Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.

