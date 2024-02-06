Left Menu

Germany's Scholz dismisses new corporate tax relief ideas

Germany's economy and finance ministers on Sunday floated the idea of reforming the country's corporate taxes, aiming to make local companies more competitive given challenges that include high energy costs. Asked about the debate at a news briefing, Scholz said the focus should instead be on the Growth Opportunities Act, which envisages tax relief of around 7 billion euros annually and already passed the lower house of parliament last November.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-02-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 02:38 IST
Germany's Scholz dismisses new corporate tax relief ideas
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday declined to consider corporate tax reform ideas floated by his ministers to revive the economy, saying the focus should instead on finally passing an existing draft law aiming to offer companies fiscal relief. Germany's economy and finance ministers on Sunday floated the idea of reforming the country's corporate taxes, aiming to make local companies more competitive given challenges that include high energy costs.

Asked about the debate at a news briefing, Scholz said the focus should instead be on the Growth Opportunities Act, which envisages tax relief of around 7 billion euros annually and already passed the lower house of parliament last November. The law is now stuck in a parliamentary mediation committee as it faces opposition in the Bundesrat, the legislative body that represents the 16 German states at the federal level. The states and municipalities would have to shoulder the bulk of the expected tax revenue shortfall.

"This is what we should be focusing on, this is practical, tangible and will take effect quickly," Scholz said. Economy Minister Robert Habeck was quoted in weekly Welt am Sonntag on Sunday as saying it was important to consider tax relief and tax incentives for investment given that Germany has "an overall corporate taxation that is no longer competitive and conducive to investment".

Habeck has previously expressed concern the states will water down the Growth Opportunities Act so much it will no longer have an impact. Separately, Finance Minister Christian Lindner told state broadcaster ARD on Sunday that there was agreement that German companies were not competitive internationally, urging swift action to put together a relevant policy package.

One suggestion he made was to exempt companies from the so-called solidarity tax - introduced after reunification to support poorer states in eastern Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024