"Sponsored, planned, executed by Centre": Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on EC ruling favoring Ajit Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the central government on Tuesday following the Election Commission ruling favouring Ajit Pawar in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) name and symbol matter. Chaturvedi further accused the Central Government of orchestrating the decision.

"It is sponsored, planned and executed by the Central Government to try and silence those voices which speak for the people of this country, which speak strongly against the growing dictatorial tendencies of the Government," Priyanka Chaturvedi said. Highlighting alleged corruption charges against Ajit Pawar, Chaturvedi criticized his alignment with the BJP and his subsequent position as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"I am not surprised at all. A man who was charged with corruption worth Rs 70,000 Crores. Today stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the BJP. Ajit Pawar happens to be the Deputy CM of Maharashtra. It goes against the spirit of Schedule 10 of the Constitution," Chaturvedi said. Ajit Pawar is Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde government in Maharashtra which also includes the BJP.

Following the ECI ruling, Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad said they will move the Supreme Court. He said the former union minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar is a phoenix and he will rise from the ashes.

In a big setback to the faction led by Sharad Pawar, the Election Commission on Tuesday gave the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar. The significant decision has a bearing on the forthcoming polls. The Commission has provided the Sharad Pawar faction with an option to claim a name to its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024.

The decision was taken after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months. The poll panel said that the decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of the petition, which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of a majority both organizational and legislative. (ANI)

