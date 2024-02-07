Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital on Wednesday, sources said. According to the sources, Nitish Kumar is likely to demand special packages for Bihar when he meets PM Modi.

The meeting is taking place five days ahead of the Nitish Kumar's government's scheduled floor test which is on February 12. Issues pertaining to Rajya Sabha polls in the state may also be discussed during the CM's meeting with top BJP leaders. Six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar are falling vacant, for which elections are scheduled to be held on February 27.

On his visit to the national capital, the Bihar Chief Minister is also likely to meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani, sources added. Saffron stalwart and senior BJP leader LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Meanwhile, this would be the first visit of the Janata Dal (United) supremo after he dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar. Nitish Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade. Two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath earlier. (ANI)

