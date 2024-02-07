Kurt Campbell is the new US Deputy Secretary of State

The US Senate has overwhelmingly confirmed President Joe Biden's top Asia aide Kurt Campbell as the Deputy Secretary of State, described as someone "with deep experience to excel in this position." Considered a veteran in the US-Asia engagement scenario, Campbell, 67, was confirmed on Tuesday by the US Senate in a clear 92-5 bipartisan vote.

"I congratulate Kurt Campbell on his confirmation to serve as our new Deputy Secretary of State and thank Toria Nuland who has been serving in an acting capacity. The Department and the nation will benefit from his diplomatic expertise and leadership at this critical time," Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted on X on Wednesday.

Local media described his nomination as an effort by the Biden administration, carrying the legacy of his predecessors, to turn the US gaze towards China.

Earlier, US Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, delivered remarks on the floor of the Senate in support of Campbell's nomination to be Deputy Secretary of State, according to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee website.

"Mr Campbell's distinguished career provides him with deep experience to excel in this position. It includes service in the Navy, the State Department, the Defense Department, and the private sector,'' said Chair Cardin.

''Mr. Campbell brings more than two decades of service in various leaderships, including as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Affairs. He has the expertise to help navigate the Department—and our nation—through complex global challenges," he said.

Campbell, who currently is the National Security Council's coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs, has founded the think tank The Asia Group.

