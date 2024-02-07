Jayant Chaudhary will remain with INDIA bloc: Shivpal Yadav slams BJP

Amid speculation that RLD's Jayant Chaudhary may join hands with the BJP, senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday accused the saffron party of ''creating confusion'' and said the former will remain with the INDIA bloc.

''The BJP is doing the work of creating confusion. He (Jayant) is not going anywhere. He will remain with the INDIA bloc with full strength and will do the work of defeating the BJP,'' Yadav told reporters when asked about the speculation regarding Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) going to the BJP-led NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Samajwadi Party national general secretary said Jayant Chaudhary will remain with the INDIA bloc and defeat the BJP in the general elections.

''I know Jayant, he is a secular person,'' he added.

