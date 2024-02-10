"Rajya Sabha adjourned indefinitely as session comes to a close"

Left Menu

It is the last session before we go for the general election, a true festival of democracy in the mother of democracy, he said.On the last day of the session, the House held discussions on the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlalla and the governments white paper on Indian economy.The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier in the day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 18:57 IST
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament.

The Budget session, the last before the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May, began on January 31.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said in the ''short but important session'', the House sat for nine days dealing with 116 issues of public importance alongside answering 90 starred and 960 unstarred questions of parliamentarians.

''Overall productivity during the session stood at an impressive figure of 137 per cent,'' he said.

Bharat is making a phenomenal progress in all walks of life and is in an era of immense possibilities, he said, urging members to contribute to continuous incremental rise of the country. ''We have come to close of 263rd session of Rajya Sabha. It is the last session before we go for the general election, a true festival of democracy in the mother of democracy,'' he said.

On the last day of the session, the House held discussions on the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlalla and the government's white paper on Indian economy.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier in the day.

