"J P Nadda set to energize TN BJP rally in Chennai tomorrow"

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 19:16 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda will address a party rally here on February 11.

During his brief visit to the city on Sunday, he is likely to meet alliance leaders including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ousted from the AIADMK, and address a public meeting in Harbour constituency before leaving for New Delhi.

His earlier programme to address the BJP's Parliamentary Committee members has been cancelled, the party said.

The saffron party took strong exception to the Tamil Nadu government denying permission to BJP state president K Annamalai's six-month-long ''En Mann, En Makkal'' (My Land, My People) padayatra to traverse through Chennai on Sunday coinciding with Nadda's visit. ''The DMK government has denied permission for Annamalai's roadshow in Chennai as it will upset the DMK's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. How can there be a problem only in Chennai when it was taken out peacefully in about 200 Assembly constituencies?'' BJP spokesperson A N S Prasad wondered.

Annamalai's growth and that of the BJP, as well, are unstoppable, he said.

