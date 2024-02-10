Bharatiya Kisan Union-Lakhowal to not participate in 'Dilli Chalo' protest

Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal in Punjab's Ludhiana announced on Saturday that they will not join the 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13 but will oppose if the farmers face manhandling during the march. Various farmer bodies will be marching towards Delhi on February 13.

BKU Lakhowal leaders also revealed their strategy regarding the 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' protest slated to be held on February 16. The Gramin Bharat Bandh call has been given by various organizations including Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to press for their pending demands for the farming sector. The strategy regarding it was disclosed by Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secretary of BKU Lakhowal, during a meeting held in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he said that they do not support the announcement by farmer organizations belonging to the SKM (non-political) to march to Delhi on February 13 but also warned that if the farmers face manhandling, then all the farmer organizations will unitedly come out on the streets to render support. Harinder Singh Lakhowal alleged that corporate houses were being given favours by the central government. Bharat Bandh will be observed by different organizations against this.

Regarding the announcement of the Delhi march by some farmer organizations on February 13, he said that not everyone was taken into confidence before taking this decision. He further criticized the deployment of police force on the Punjab-Haryana border. However, he expressed hope for the meeting to be held on February 12.

He concluded by appealing to the Punjab government to fulfil the pending demands of the farmers in the state. (ANI)

