Jharkhand: ED questions Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu for 10 hrs in money laundering case

The Congress party's Rajya Sabha MP, Dhiraj Sahu, who came out of the ED office after more than 10 hours on Saturday evening, said that he had been called by the agency for questioning in connection with the BMW (car) recovered from the house of Hemant Soren, located in the Shantiniketan locality of Delhi. The MP said that the BMW does not belong to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"It was about the BMW. This is not even a matter. The vehicle does not belong to the (former) CM (Hemant Soren). It belongs to someone else. Investigation is being done regarding the same," Sahu said while speaking to reporters. Hemant Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He resigned as the Chief Minister before that.

Earlier, the ED claimed it had recovered cash in excess of Rs 36 lakh from the possession of the JMM chief, along with documents linked to the ongoing investigation into the alleged acquisition of land by 'fraudulent means'. The central agency also said that it had seized two luxury cars from the Delhi-based residence of the JMM leader.

The probe pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores. Meanwhile, the Special PMLA (The Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand custody of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (ANI)

