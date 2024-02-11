Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump wins Nevada, Virgin Islands to close in on Republican nomination

Donald Trump won Republican presidential nominating caucuses in Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday, moving closer to becoming his party's White House standard-bearer in a likely general election rematch with U.S. President Joe Biden in November. Trump, the frontrunner in his party's nominating race, was the only major candidate competing in Nevada's caucuses and was set to win the state's 26 delegates to the party's nominating convention in July after being projected the winner on Thursday night by Edison Research.

Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year

U.S. President Joe Biden will skip the traditional pre-game interview with the CBS television network before Sunday's Super Bowl, which is expected to become the most-watched American football game ever. It is the second year in a row that Biden has opted out of the interview.

Bruised and betrayed, Nikki Haley defies Trump juggernaut

These are testing times for Nikki Haley. The ex-envoy to the U.N. has been abandoned by allies and become an outsider in her own party. She has lost a primary where she was the only name on the ballot. The storm has come to her doorstep, with her home targeted by "swatting" hoaxes.

Two dead after jet plane crash lands on Florida highway, collides with vehicles

A private passenger jet with five people aboard crash-landed on a busy Florida highway and collided with two vehicles on the ground in a fiery accident on Friday that killed two people, according to authorities and news footage from the scene. The Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet, which took off from Ohio, was on approach to Naples Airport when the pilot radioed that both the plane's turbofan engines had failed, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement.

Special counsel report on Biden memory is wrong, White House says

The White House on Friday blasted a report from a Department of Justice special counsel that suggested President Joe Biden was suffering memory lapses, and Vice President Kamala Harris called the report "clearly politically motivated." The report from Special Counsel Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney in Maryland during Republican Donald Trump's administration, has prompted an election-year brawl and renewed questions about Biden's advanced age. This week Biden, 81, mixed up the names of several world leaders.

Age, mental capacity dominates presidential campaign trail after report questions Biden's memory

The mental ability and age of the United States' presidential candidates took center stage on the campaign trail on Saturday, following a report that suggested President Joe Biden was suffering memory lapses. Former President Donald Trump accused both Biden, the Democrat he will likely face in November's general election, and Nikki Haley, Trump's last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination, of lacking the mental capacity to be president.

Republican China committee chairman Gallagher retiring from US Congress

U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, who chairs the House select committee on competition with China, said on Saturday he will not run for re-election, four days after he was one of only four House Republicans to buck party leadership and vote against impeaching President Joe Biden's top border official. Gallagher, 39, a four-term House member and former Marine Corps intelligence officer, issued a statement noting that the authors of the U.S. Constitution had not intended elective office to be for a lifetime.

Trump vows to undo Biden gun restrictions if re-elected

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race, said on Friday he had firmly protected gun rights while in the White House and vowed if re-elected to undo all restrictions enacted by President Joe Biden. Speaking to thousands of supporters at an event organized by the National Rifle Association (NRA), Trump promised to rescind a rule curbing sales of gun accessories known as pistol braces and other regulations put in place by the Biden administration.

Maryland ex-Governor Hogan running for US Senate

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a campaign for the U.S. Senate on Friday, with the Republican seeking to replace retiring Democratic Senator Ben Cardin. Hogan, who served eight years as governor ending last year, is considered a moderate in a party that has moved rightward. He opted against a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination while speaking out against Donald Trump's candidacy.

Gun makers to ask US Supreme Court to bar Mexico's lawsuit

U.S. gun manufacturers plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their bid to escape Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold them responsible for facilitating the trafficking of weapons to drug cartels across the U.S.-Mexico border. The planned appeal was disclosed during a virtual court hearing on Friday by a lawyer for Smith & Wesson Brands after the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month overturned a judge's decision dismissing the case.

