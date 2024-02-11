Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred in society.

Updated: 11-02-2024 19:10 IST
"BJP-RSS make religions, languages and states fight ...": Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred in society. After a two-day hiatus, Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a public rally during the Chhattisgarh leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here, the Wayanad MP said, "People from BJP-RSS make religions, languages and states fight with each other. Hatred cannot drive away hatred, only love can." "In today's time, hate is being spread all across the country. You speak Tamil, Bengali, and Urdu that's why we don't like you. You are from Kashmir that's why we don't like you. This weakens the country. BJP and RSS people are spreading hatred," he added.

He further said that the Yatra aims to build a nation for the upcoming generation that is full of love. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had garlanded the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Gandhi Chowk in Raigarh district.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

