Uddhav Shiv Sena to visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, engage with public and party workers

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-02-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 09:11 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will visit Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday and interact with the local residents and his party workers, a Sena (UBT) leader said. During the one-day tour, former state chief minister Thackeray will visit the rural constituencies of Gangapur, Vaijapur and Kannad.

In the evening, Thackeray will address the people at the TV Centre Ground in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, the leader said.

Notably, Vaijapur MLA Ramesh Bornare and legislators Sanjay Shirsat and Pradip Jaiswal from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city had earlier joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In the 2019 state assembly polls, the Shiv Sena (then undivided) and its then ally BJP contested nine assembly seats in the district.

The Shiv Sena then won six seats, while the BJP bagged three seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

