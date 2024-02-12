TMC Leader Shajahan’s Non-attendance before ED Officers in Ration Scam Investigation Continues

Left Menu

Absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh is yet to appear before the Enforcement Directorate ED officers on Monday in connection with the third summon issued to him in the multi-crore ration scam, an officer said.ED officers are waiting with a list of questions for the TMC leader at their office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, he said.We have been waiting for Shajahan Sheikh since morning. He is yet to appear before our officers at the CGO Complex.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:25 IST
Absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh is yet to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Monday in connection with the third summon issued to him in the multi-crore ration scam, an officer said.

ED officers are waiting with a list of questions for the TMC leader at their office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, he said.

''We have been waiting for Shajahan Sheikh since morning. He is yet to appear before our officers at the CGO Complex. No one on his behalf has appeared before our officers today. We will wait for him till this evening,'' the ED officer told PTI.

The ED issued the summon to the TMC leader for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration scam.

The ED sources said that if the TMC leader, against whom they have also issued one lookout notice, does not respond to the summons at all, then they might seek legal avenues.

On January 24, the ED had sealed Shajahan's residence following a search operation in connection with the scam.

On January 5, a team of ED officials were assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the TMC leader's residence in Sandeshkhali. Three ED officers were injured in the attack.

