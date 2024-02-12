Left Menu

Union Ministers Khuba and Murugan distribute appointment letters to recruits in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:39 IST
Union Ministers Khuba and Murugan distribute appointment letters to recruits in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ministers Bhagwanth Khuba and L Murugan on Monday handed over appointment letters to newly recruited candidates as part of Rozgar Mela organised in Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Central government departments today via video conferencing.

Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, handed over the appointment letters to the newly selected candidates of the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) here, an official release said.

Addressing the event, Murugan said that the next 25 years are crucial for India.

''Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is developing at a historic pace. With his vision, India will become a developed country by 2047,'' he said.

The newly-inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through 'Karmayogi Prarambh', an online module focusing on grooming government servants, he said.

In another similar event at CRPF Group Centre in Chandrayangutta here, Bhagwanth Khuba, the Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilizers, and Renewable Energy, handed over appointment letters to the newly selected candidates in the state.

Addressing the candidates, he said that the recruitment was done very seamlessly and with an unbiased approach. He urged the newly recruited to accept the job responsibilities and serve the country, fulfilling their responsibilities.

As many as 405 candidates received the appointment letters in the Rozgar Mela, including various Central government departments, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024