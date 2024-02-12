Finland should stay calm amid Trump rhetoric, president-elect Stubb says
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 12-02-2024 18:18 IST
Finland's president-elect Alexander Stubb said on Monday his country should remain calm and focus on its NATO membership despite former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on the military alliance.
Trump, the front-runner to become the Republican candidate in November's election, last week said he would not want to protect NATO members from a future attack by Russia if those countries' contributions to NATO were lagging.
