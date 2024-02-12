Left Menu

Transatlantic partnership will continue no matter who is president, German Finmin says

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2024 20:06 IST
Transatlantic partnership will continue no matter who is president, German Finmin says
The transatlantic partnership with the United States will continue no matter who is in the White House, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday on a visit to London.

"Regardless of who is in the White House, we have an overriding interest in continuing to cooperate across the Atlantic, economically, politically and also in matters of security," Lindner said.

