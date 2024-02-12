"Will initiate probe...," Nitish Kumar alleges RJD of indulging in corruption

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday took a swipe at his former Mahagathbandhan ally Rashtriya Janata Dal and alleged that the RJD indulged in "corrupt practices" during the party's rule in the state adding that the Bihar government will initiate a probe into it Bihar CM in the state Assembly on Monday claimed that during RJD's tenure, several communal riots took place in Bihar.

"Since 2005, when I got into power, there has been significant development in Bihar. Before that, his (Tejashwi Yadav's) father and mother got the opportunity to serve Bihar for 15 years. What did they do?" Bihar CM said. He further said that earlier there used to be many conflicts between Hindus and Muslims adding that when he came to power, these conflicts stopped.

"I gave them respect but was in pain when I came to know about their malpractices. Where did the money come from? Will launch a probe against alleged corruption by RJD leader," he added. Nitish Kumar further asserted that the Bihar government worked for every section of the society.

The NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday won the Bihar floor test after it secured the support of 129 MLAs who voted in favour of the NDA alliance. The vote of confidence took place amid a walkout staged by the Opposition as cross voting happened when three Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs also voted in support of Nitish Kumar.

The coalition government won the floor test with a 129 majority. The Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Maheshwar Hazari asked the members of the House who were in favour of the motion to stand at their places.

"(A total of) 129 votes have been received in favour of the motion. There were zero votes against the motion. Thus, this House passes the trust vote," the Deputy Speaker said on Monday. Three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs -Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav went and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State Assembly.

On three RJD MLAs moving to the NDA side, RJD leader Bhai Virendra said that the public will not make them MLAs again. The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243 while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and four legislators respectively. The NDA has the support of 128 MLAs and the majority mark in the state assembly is 122. (ANI)

