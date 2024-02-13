Left Menu

White House: Nothing has changed about TikTok use from national security perspective

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 00:30 IST
White House: Nothing has changed about TikTok use from national security perspective
  • Country:
  • United States

Nothing has changed about TikTok use from a national security perspective, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday after U.S. President Joe Biden's reelection campaign launched an account on the short-form video platform to reach young voters.

The campaign's TikTok debut is notable given that U.S. officials are reviewing the app, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, for potential national security concerns. Some U.S. lawmakers have long called for a TikTok ban over concerns Beijing could access user data or influence content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024