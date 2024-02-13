White House: Nothing has changed about TikTok use from national security perspective
Nothing has changed about TikTok use from a national security perspective, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday after U.S. President Joe Biden's reelection campaign launched an account on the short-form video platform to reach young voters.
The campaign's TikTok debut is notable given that U.S. officials are reviewing the app, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, for potential national security concerns. Some U.S. lawmakers have long called for a TikTok ban over concerns Beijing could access user data or influence content.
