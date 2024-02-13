Russia puts Estonian PM, two Baltic ministers on wanted list
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 14:53 IST
Russian police have put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Estonian State Secretary Taimar Peterkop and Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys on a wanted list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry's database.
The database did not say what offence or offences they were wanted for.
Russian news agency TASS quoted a source saying they were accused of "destroying monuments to Soviet soldiers".
