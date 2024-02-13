Russia puts Estonian PM, two Baltic ministers on wanted list

Russian police have put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Estonian State Secretary Taimar Peterkop and Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys on a wanted list, according to the Russian Interior Ministry's database.

The database did not say what offence or offences they were wanted for.

Russian news agency TASS quoted a source saying they were accused of "destroying monuments to Soviet soldiers".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)