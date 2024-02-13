Left Menu

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir hospitalised again

Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 98, has been admitted to hospital again, his office said, confirming media reports after the ex-premier of more than two decades missed a court hearing on Tuesday. His lawyer told the court Mahathir had been admitted at the National Heart Institute since Jan. 26, Bernama reported. An aide of Mahathir confirmed he was hospitalised but was unable to provide further details.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 16:04 IST
Former Malaysia PM Mahathir hospitalised again

Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 98, has been admitted to hospital again, his office said, confirming media reports after the ex-premier of more than two decades missed a court hearing on Tuesday. The nonagenarian has been in and out of hospital in recent years. He has a history of heart problems and has undergone bypass surgeries.

Mahathir had been scheduled to attend a court proceeding on Tuesday but failed to show up, according to a report by state news agency Bernama. His lawyer told the court Mahathir had been admitted at the National Heart Institute since Jan. 26, Bernama reported.

An aide of Mahathir confirmed he was hospitalised but was unable to provide further details. Mahathir served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003. He returned as premier in 2018 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win, but his government collapsed in less than two years due to infighting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024