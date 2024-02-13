Left Menu

"Departure of Ashok Chavan will not have any impact on Congress": Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is scared and departure of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan will not have any impact on Congress.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 21:51 IST
"Departure of Ashok Chavan will not have any impact on Congress": Nana Patole
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is scared and departure of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan will not have any impact on Congress. "Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi belong to the common people. The exit of a leader makes no difference. BJP in Maharashtra is scared in their survey also. That is why, they are making small attempts but as a result, people's sympathy for Congress has increased. I think Congress' seats will increase. The departure of Ashok Chavan will not have any impact on Congress," he said.

Former Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Tuesday announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party asserting to work for the "constructive development of Maharashtra". Nana Patole further said that Central government mentioned the 'Adarsh Scam' during a discussion on white paper in the Parliament and everybody knows who is associated with that scam.

"Our in-charge has told you how much respect he (Ashok Chavan) had in our party. But two days back, the Government came out with a White Paper on the UPA Government. Adarsh Scam was specifically mentioned by the PM. Everyone knows who is involved in Adarsh Scam," he said. "I had told him that his condition would be bad there (in BJP). He always had leadership roles here but there he won't get any such opportunity. What is the condition of many Maharashtra leaders who went there today? That's why I offered him to come back today," Patole added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday slammed Ashok Chavan for quitting the party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that he should clarify his stand. He further went on to say that those "who wish to leave the party for selfish gains and are feeling pressure from the ED and CBI are free to go".

"No one apart from Ashok Chavan will leave the party in Maharashtra. Congress is united and will work under the leadership of Kharge Ji. Ashok Chavan should clarify his stand. As a political leader, he needs to explain why he made this decision when the party gave him everything. People are watching him. What is the pressure on him? Is it being the pressure of ED? He must answer. Congress will become stronger now; we will not be affected," he said. Calling it a "new beginning" in his political career, Ashok Chavan said, "Today it's a new beginning of my political career. I am formally joining the BJP in their office today. I am hopeful that we will work for the constructive development of Maharashtra." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

