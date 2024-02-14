U.S. Defense Secretary Austin expected to leave hospital Tuesday -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2024 02:00 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 02:00 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to leave a military hospital later on Tuesday after undergoing nonsurgical procedures to address a bladder issue a day earlier, the Pentagon said.
Austin, who is 70, has been hospitalized twice this year following a December surgery to treat prostate cancer. He had failed to disclose his surgery to the White House as well as a subsequent hospitalization in January to deal with its complications, triggering a political uproar.
