"Suspicious Incident in Delhi: Car Attempts to Disrupt Bengal Governor's Motorcade"
A car entered the motorcade of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in New Delhi, triggering suspicion of sabotage, according to an official of the Raj Bhavan here.The car driver was detained and an FIR was lodged with the Delhi Police, the official said.A case of sabotage is suspected.
A car entered the motorcade of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in New Delhi, triggering suspicion of sabotage, according to an official of the Raj Bhavan here.
The car driver was detained and an FIR was lodged with the Delhi Police, the official said.
''A case of sabotage is suspected. Delhi Police is investigating. The governor has shifted to a high-security area,'' he said.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening, a day after Bose visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and spoke to the agitating women.
The women were protesting for the past few days alleging atrocities on them by TMC leader Sajahan Sheikh and his followers.
The governnor left for Delhi on Monday after visiting Sandeshkhali.
