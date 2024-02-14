Left Menu

"BJP reaffirms confidence in Union ministers Vaishnaw and Murugan, renominates them for Rajya Sabha polls"

14-02-2024
"BJP reaffirms confidence in Union ministers Vaishnaw and Murugan, renominates them for Rajya Sabha polls"
The BJP on Wednesday named Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan its Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

If elected, a near certainty, it will be the second Rajya Sabha term for the two leaders from these states.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw is likely to get elected with the support of the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as was the case during the former IAS officer's election for the first term in 2019.

From Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has named three more candidates besides Murugan, the MoS in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for the five vacancies from the state.

The BJP has the numbers to win four seats while the Congress can win one.

