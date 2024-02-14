"BJP Dominates Rajya Sabha Nominations in Uttar Pradesh with 7 Candidates"

Seven BJP candidates on Wednesday filed their nomination papers here in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Those who filed the nominations included former Union Minister R P N Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, state party general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain.

Besides the chief minister, BJP state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and BJP UP Lok Sabha in-charge Baijyant Panda were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)