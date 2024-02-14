CM Adityanath offers prayers at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi

On the second day of his visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday offered prayers at the Ravidas Temple in Seer Goverdhanpur area. He also interacted with the temple's mahant (chief priest) and inquired about his well-being, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit his constituency Varanasi next week.

The chief minister inspected the temple's langar hall and saw the idol which is to be unveiled by the PM during his visit. The chief minister also reviewed other activities going on at the temple, the statement said.

Minister of State for AYUSH and Food Security (Independent Charge) Daya Shankar Mishra, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava and administrative officials were present during the inspection.

Earlier, a delegation of advocates met with the chief minister at the Circuit House.

