Left Menu

CM Adityanath offers prayers at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi

He also interacted with the temples mahant chief priest and inquired about his well-being, an official statement said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit his constituency Varanasi next week.The chief minister inspected the temples langar hall and saw the idol which is to be unveiled by the PM during his visit.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 14-02-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 13:57 IST
CM Adityanath offers prayers at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the second day of his visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday offered prayers at the Ravidas Temple in Seer Goverdhanpur area. He also interacted with the temple's mahant (chief priest) and inquired about his well-being, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit his constituency Varanasi next week.

The chief minister inspected the temple's langar hall and saw the idol which is to be unveiled by the PM during his visit. The chief minister also reviewed other activities going on at the temple, the statement said.

Minister of State for AYUSH and Food Security (Independent Charge) Daya Shankar Mishra, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava and administrative officials were present during the inspection.

Earlier, a delegation of advocates met with the chief minister at the Circuit House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024